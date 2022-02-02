Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $508.16

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 508.16 ($6.83) and traded as high as GBX 616 ($8.28). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 612.50 ($8.23), with a volume of 2,073,222 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRX. Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.75) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.08) to GBX 925 ($12.44) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.91) to GBX 980 ($13.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.74) to GBX 700 ($9.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 701.83 ($9.44).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 589.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 508.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.00), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($133,327.04).

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.