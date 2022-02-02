Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, lowered their target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

TAKOF stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

