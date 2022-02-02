Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DIG stock opened at GBX 313.77 ($4.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 278.90 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.67 ($4.58). The company has a market capitalization of £464.89 million and a P/E ratio of -172.78.

In other Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust news, insider Gay Collins bought 3,032 shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.96 ($13,370.48).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

