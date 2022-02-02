DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $29,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

