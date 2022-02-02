Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.29 Million

Brokerages expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce sales of $86.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.10 million and the highest is $87.40 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $356.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $59.58. 3,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,186,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

