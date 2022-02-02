Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $640.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.97%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 122.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

