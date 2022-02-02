Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Announces $0.28 Dividend

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.
Shares of EFSI opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
