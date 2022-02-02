Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Announces $0.28 Dividend

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Shares of EFSI opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

