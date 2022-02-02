Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post $72.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.14 million and the lowest is $71.61 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $65.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $275.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.84 million to $276.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $308.78 million, with estimates ranging from $301.37 million to $315.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,388. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

