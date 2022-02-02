EasyFi (EZ) Price Reaches $2.44

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00006585 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $347,019.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EasyFi has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

