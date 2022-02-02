Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 275.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of EFR stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,605. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

