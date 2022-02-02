Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$132.00 and last traded at C$132.00, with a volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$131.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$123.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

