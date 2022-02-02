EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Shares Down 5.3%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

