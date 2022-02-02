Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.25 and last traded at $111.70. 47,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,741,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.
A number of research firms recently commented on EW. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,210 shares of company stock worth $21,244,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 511.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 39,285 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
