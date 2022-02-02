Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share.

Shares of EA traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,722,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,273. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.27. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.96.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.