Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.761 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.96.

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

