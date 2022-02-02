Eli Lilly and (LLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $248.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

