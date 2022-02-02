Eliem Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:ELYM) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 7th

Eliem Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ELYM) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 7th. Eliem Therapeutics had issued 6,400,000 shares in its public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. After the end of Eliem Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eliem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19. Equities analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,488,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,382,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.