Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 1,350 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 439,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $147,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TVTX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

