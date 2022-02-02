Elrond (EGLD) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $120.56 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $139.51 or 0.00377704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00184312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,678,371 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

