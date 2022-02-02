Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.83-$4.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.380-$5.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

