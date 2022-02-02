Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

EHC opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

