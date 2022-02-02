Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.46, but opened at $60.04. Encompass Health shares last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 4,446 shares traded.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,954,000 after buying an additional 281,541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

