Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.50

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.41, with a volume of 149213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.76. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,610,368.01.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

