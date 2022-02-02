Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Update

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,200 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENFN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Enfusion stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. 234,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,540,000.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

