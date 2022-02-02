Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $33.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:ESMT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 427,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,452. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

