Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $33.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.
ESMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
NYSE:ESMT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 427,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,452. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
Engagesmart Company Profile
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
Read More: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.