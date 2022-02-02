Enova International (ENVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Enova International to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:ENVA opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. Enova International has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29.
In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,363 shares of company stock worth $778,919 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.