Enova International (ENVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Enova International to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. Enova International has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29.

Get Enova International alerts:

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,363 shares of company stock worth $778,919 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enova International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Enova International worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.