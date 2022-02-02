Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,590 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,570 ($34.55) to GBX 2,590 ($34.82) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.11) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($31.65) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,226.22 ($29.93).

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,656.50 ($22.27) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,663.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.73) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.61).

In other news, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($27.60) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($100,800.70).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

