Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,015. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Entegris has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

