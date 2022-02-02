Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,876,400 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 2,434,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,957,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZC opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Enzolytics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

About Enzolytics

Enzolytics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for infectious disease treatments. The company’s all-human monoclonal antibodies target and neutralize human immunodeficiency virus, and are being employed to produce anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19.

