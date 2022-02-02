EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $111.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG opened at $113.18 on Monday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.