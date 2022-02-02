ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ePlus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ePlus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ePlus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ePlus by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

