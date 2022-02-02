Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Position Trimmed by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

