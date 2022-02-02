Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 633 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

Match Group stock opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.91. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.