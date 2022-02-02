Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSTK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

In related news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,048 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

