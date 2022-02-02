Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $337,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $494.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $527.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

