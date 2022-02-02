Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $94.18 and a 1-year high of $112.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

