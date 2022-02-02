Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

AGIO stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

