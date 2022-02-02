Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 7,450 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after buying an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $8,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 335,371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,639 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

