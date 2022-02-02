Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $278,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 244.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,513.96.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $984.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $780.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,268.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,414.68.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.