Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $15.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $32,201.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 160,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

