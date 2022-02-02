Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $959.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

