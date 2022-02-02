Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 35.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

