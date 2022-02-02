Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 654.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

