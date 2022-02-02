Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of ELS opened at $78.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,046.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

