Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. Equity Residential also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.22.

NYSE:EQR opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

