ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Trading 1.3% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.61. 167,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 99,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.