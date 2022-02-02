Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 3,447 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

