Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.86.

EVRI stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Everi will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

