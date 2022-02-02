Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Evolus in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.44). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

EOLS stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.41. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

