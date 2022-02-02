Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Karen Singer Purchases 162,322 Shares

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30.

EVOL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 238,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.34. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

